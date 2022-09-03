Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Nebraska

Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; North Dakota 5-6

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET. Nebraska was 3-9 last year and is coming off of a 31-28 defeat against the Northwestern Wildcats last week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.