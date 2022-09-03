Who's Playing
North Dakota @ Nebraska
Last Season Records: Nebraska 3-9; North Dakota 5-6
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 3:30 p.m. ET. Nebraska was 3-9 last year and is coming off of a 31-28 defeat against the Northwestern Wildcats last week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.