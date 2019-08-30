How to watch Nebraska vs. South Alabama: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Nebraska (home) vs. South Alabama (away)

Last Season Records: Nebraska 4-8-0; South Alabama 3-9-0;

What to Know

Nebraska and South Alabama are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Nebraska (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, South Alabama is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Nebraska has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for South Alabama to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Nebraska from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska

Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.99

Odds

The Cornhuskers are a big 36 point favorite against the Jaguars.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cornhuskers, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 33.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.