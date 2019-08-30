How to watch Nebraska vs. South Alabama: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nebraska vs. South Alabama football game
Who's Playing
Nebraska (home) vs. South Alabama (away)
Last Season Records: Nebraska 4-8-0; South Alabama 3-9-0;
What to Know
Nebraska and South Alabama are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at noon on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Nebraska (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-9 year, South Alabama is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
Nebraska has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for South Alabama to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Nebraska from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.99
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a big 36 point favorite against the Jaguars.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cornhuskers, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 33.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Nebraska won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 12, 2015 - Nebraska 48 vs. South Alabama 9
