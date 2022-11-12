Who's Playing

Boise State @ Nevada

Current Records: Boise State 6-3; Nevada 2-7

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Boise State is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Boise State was not quite the BYU Cougars' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought game, but Boise State had to settle for a 31-28 loss against BYU. That makes it the first time this season Boise State has let down their home crowd. The losing side was boosted by RB George Holani, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Nevada was hampered by 99 penalty yards against the San Jose State Spartans two weeks ago. The Wolf Pack fell to SJSU 35-28. One thing holding Nevada back was the mediocre play of QB Shane Illingworth, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.

This next contest looks promising for Boise State, who are favored by a full 21 points. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Boise State, who are 4-4 against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Broncos are a big 21-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -106

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State have won two out of their last three games against Nevada.