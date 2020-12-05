Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Nevada

Current Records: Fresno State 3-1; Nevada 5-1

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to Clarence Mackay Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Saturday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Nevada Wolf Pack will be looking to right the ship.

The Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Utah State Aggies on the road three weeks ago as they won 35-16. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Fresno State's WR Jalen Cropper was on fire, catching ten passes for three TDs and 202 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Cropper has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Nevada was close but no cigar last week as they fell 24-21 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Despite the defeat, Nevada got a solid performance out of RB Toa Taua, who rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 20 carries.

Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Fresno State is now 3-1 while the Wolf Pack sit at 5-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulldogs come into the game boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. As for Nevada, they enter the matchup with only 321.5 yards allowed per game on average, good for 15th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Nevada have won three out of their last five games against Fresno State.