How to watch Nevada vs. New Mexico: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. New Mexico (away)

Current Records: Nevada 4-4; New Mexico 2-6

What to Know

New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.63 points per game. New Mexico and Nevada will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. The Lobos stagger in eager to bring about an end to their five-game losing streak.

The Lobos came up short against Hawaii on Saturday, falling 45-31. New Mexico might have lost, but man -- RB Ahmari Davis was a total machine. He rushed for 200 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Davis put himself on the highlight reel with a 67-yard TD scramble in the. Davis has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, if Nevada was expecting to get some payback for the 42-34 defeat against Wyoming the last time they met in October of 2016, then they were left disappointed. Nevada found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-3 punch to the gut against Wyoming. The Wolf Pack were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

The Lobos are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-4-1 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a 4.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Nevada and New Mexico both have one win in their last two games.