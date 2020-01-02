How to watch Nevada vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Ohio @ Nevada

Current Records: Ohio 6-6; Nevada 7-5

What to Know

The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Ohio Bobcats have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Nevada and Ohio will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Wolf Pack now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Wolf Pack fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the UNLV Rebels four weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Wolf Pack lost to UNLV 33-30. No one had a big game offensively for Nevada, but they got scores from RB Devonte Lee and WR Dominic Christian. Christian's performance made up for a slower game against the Fresno State Bulldogs five weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Ohio turned the game against the Akron Zips into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 601 yards to 54. The Bobcats claimed a resounding 52-3 victory over Akron. QB Nathan Rourke had a stellar game for the Bobcats as he passed for four TDs and 308 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 37 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Rourke's 53-yard TD bomb to WR DL Knock in the first quarter.

Nevada is now 7-5 while the Bobcats sit at 6-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nevada is 14th worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 122.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Nevada, Ohio enters the matchup with 33 rushing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Ohio's favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 8-point favorite against the Wolf Pack, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.