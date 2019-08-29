How to watch Nevada vs. Purdue: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. Purdue (away)

Last Season Records: Nevada 7-5-0; Purdue 6-6-0;

What to Know

Nevada is at home this coming Friday, but the 11-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Purdue will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET Aug. 30 at Clarence Mackay Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Nevada was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Purdue struggled last year, ending up 6-6.

A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Nevada was 24th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 278.8 on average. But Purdue was even better: they ranked 11th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 307.50 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Purdue a route to victory.

The Nevada sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.20

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 11 point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as an 8.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.