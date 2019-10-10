How to watch Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Nevada (home) vs. San Jose State (away)

Current Records: Nevada 3-2-0; San Jose State 3-2-0

What to Know

Nevada is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.2 points per game. They will take on San Jose State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium after a week off. Bragging rights belong to Nevada for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 54-3, which was the final score in Nevada's tilt against Hawaii two weeks ago. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Wolf Pack were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between San Jose State and New Mexico, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. San Jose State was able to grind out a solid win over New Mexico last Friday, winning 32-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (26) and coasted on those for the victory.

San Jose State's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Nevada are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 17 on the season. The Spartans have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 223.40 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spartans.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Nevada have won three out of their last four games against San Jose State.