How to watch Nevada vs. San Jose State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Nevada vs. San Jose State football game
Who's Playing
Nevada (home) vs. San Jose State (away)
Current Records: Nevada 3-2-0; San Jose State 3-2-0
What to Know
Nevada is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.2 points per game. They will take on San Jose State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium after a week off. Bragging rights belong to Nevada for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 54-3, which was the final score in Nevada's tilt against Hawaii two weeks ago. It was supposed to be a close game, and the Wolf Pack were supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between San Jose State and New Mexico, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. San Jose State was able to grind out a solid win over New Mexico last Friday, winning 32-21. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (26) and coasted on those for the victory.
San Jose State's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Nevada's loss dropped them down to 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Nevada are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 17 on the season. The Spartans have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 223.40 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wolf Pack are a slight 2-point favorite against the Spartans.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
Nevada have won three out of their last four games against San Jose State.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Nevada 21 vs. San Jose State 12
- Nov 11, 2017 - Nevada 59 vs. San Jose State 14
- Oct 15, 2016 - San Jose State 14 vs. Nevada 10
- Nov 14, 2015 - Nevada 37 vs. San Jose State 34
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
Oregon vs. Colorado odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Oregon game 10,000 times.
-
Syracuse vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Syracuse vs. NC State on Thursday 10,000 times.
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game