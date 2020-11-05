Who's Playing

Utah State @ Nevada

Current Records: Utah State 0-2; Nevada 2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Nevada Wolf Pack and the Utah State Aggies will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Nevada should still be feeling good after a victory, while Utah State will be looking to right the ship.

The Wolf Pack strolled past the UNLV Rebels with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 37-19. Among those leading the charge for Nevada was WR Romeo Doubs, who caught six passes for one TD and 211 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Carson Strong's 65-yard TD bomb to Doubs in the second quarter.

Special teams collected 13 points for Nevada. K Brandon Talton delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Utah State suffered a grim 38-7 defeat to the San Diego State Aztecs on Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Aggies, but WR Deven Thompkins led the way with one touchdown.

The Wolf Pack found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 36-10 punch to the gut against Utah State when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe Nevada will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

Clarence Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah State have won two out of their last three games against Nevada.