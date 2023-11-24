Who's Playing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ New Mexico State Aggies

Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-3, New Mexico State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN+

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the New Mexico State Aggies are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville State put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Louisiana Tech 56-17 at home.

Jacksonville State relied on the efforts of Zion Webb, who rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries, and Malik Jackson, who rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries. Jackson was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 68 yards. Anwar Lewis was another key contributor, rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State came tearing into Saturday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They put the hurt on Auburn with a sharp 31-10 win.New Mexico State's victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 25 points disadvantage in the spread

New Mexico State can attribute much of their success to Diego Pavia, who threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Star Thomas, who gained 84 total yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville State has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for New Mexico State, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the matchup is expected to be close, with New Mexico State going off as just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last nine times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Gamecocks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 245.6 rushing yards per game (they're ranked third in rushing yards per game overall). However, it's not like the Aggies struggle in that department as they've been averaging 205.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

New Mexico State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50 points.

