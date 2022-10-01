Who's Playing

FIU @ New Mexico State

Current Records: FIU 1-2; New Mexico State 1-4

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies will stay at home another week and welcome the FIU Panthers at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Aggies have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between New Mexico State and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week was still a pretty decisive one as New Mexico State wrapped it up with a 45-26 victory at home. New Mexico State's RB Star Thomas was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 131 yards on nine carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Thomas has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the Panthers took a serious blow against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers last week, falling 73 to nothing. FIU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42 to nothing. One thing holding FIU back was the mediocre play of RB Lexington Joseph, who did not have his best game: he rushed for 31 yards on 15 carries.

This next matchup looks promising for New Mexico State, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

New Mexico State's win lifted them to 1-4 while FIU's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if the Panthers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.