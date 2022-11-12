Who's Playing

Lamar @ New Mexico State

Current Records: Lamar 1-8; New Mexico State 3-5

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New Mexico State Aggies at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Lamar needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 37.78 points per game.

The Cardinals received a tough blow last week as they fell 47-31 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Mexico State has finally found some success away from home. They beat the Massachusetts Minutemen 23-13 two weeks ago. New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia did work as he passed for two TDs and 194 yards on 12 attempts in addition to picking up 56 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Aggies. K Ethan Albertson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Cardinals are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-5), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

New Mexico State's win lifted them to 3-5 while Lamar's defeat dropped them down to 1-8. We'll see if the Aggies can repeat their recent success or if Lamar bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Aggies are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.