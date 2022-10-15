Who's Playing
New Mexico @ New Mexico State
Current Records: New Mexico 2-4; New Mexico State 1-5
What to Know
The New Mexico State Aggies haven't won a contest against the New Mexico Lobos since Sept. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. New Mexico State will take on New Mexico at 8 p.m. ET at Aggie Memorial Stadium after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Aggies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
New Mexico State came up short against the FIU Panthers two weeks ago, falling 21-7. If the result catches you off guard, it should: New Mexico State was far and away the favorite. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Star Thomas.
There was early excitement for New Mexico after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Wyoming Cowboys who ended up claiming the real prize. The Lobos fell to Wyoming 27-14. New Mexico was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for New Mexico, but they got one touchdown from QB Miles Kendrick.
The losses put New Mexico State at 1-5 and New Mexico at 2-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies come into the game boasting the 35th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 199.5. As for the Lobos, they rank 25th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico
- TV: Flo Football
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lobos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Mexico have won four out of their last six games against New Mexico State.
- Sep 11, 2021 - New Mexico 34 vs. New Mexico State 25
- Sep 21, 2019 - New Mexico 55 vs. New Mexico State 52
- Sep 15, 2018 - New Mexico 42 vs. New Mexico State 25
- Sep 09, 2017 - New Mexico State 30 vs. New Mexico 28
- Sep 10, 2016 - New Mexico State 32 vs. New Mexico 31
- Oct 03, 2015 - New Mexico 38 vs. New Mexico State 29