New Mexico @ New Mexico State

Current Records: New Mexico 2-4; New Mexico State 1-5

The New Mexico State Aggies haven't won a contest against the New Mexico Lobos since Sept. 9 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. New Mexico State will take on New Mexico at 8 p.m. ET at Aggie Memorial Stadium after a week off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Aggies nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

New Mexico State came up short against the FIU Panthers two weeks ago, falling 21-7. If the result catches you off guard, it should: New Mexico State was far and away the favorite. Their only offensive touchdown came from RB Star Thomas.

There was early excitement for New Mexico after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Wyoming Cowboys who ended up claiming the real prize. The Lobos fell to Wyoming 27-14. New Mexico was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for New Mexico, but they got one touchdown from QB Miles Kendrick.

The losses put New Mexico State at 1-5 and New Mexico at 2-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies come into the game boasting the 35th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 199.5. As for the Lobos, they rank 25th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only six on the season.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

The Lobos are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

New Mexico have won four out of their last six games against New Mexico State.