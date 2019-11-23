How to watch New Mexico State vs. UTEP: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Mexico State (home) vs. UTEP (away)

Current Records: New Mexico State 1-9; UTEP 1-9

What to Know

The UTEP Miners need to shore up a defense that is allowing 35.7 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Saturday, facing off against the New Mexico State Aggies at 4 p.m. ET at Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Miners stagger in eager to bring about an end to their nine-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for UTEP last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 37-10 walloping at the UAB Blazers' hands. UTEP was down 30-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

New Mexico State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 41-28 win over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

New Mexico State's victory lifted them to 1-9 while UTEP's loss dropped them down to 1-9. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico State is second worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 259.4 on average. UTEP has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 10th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 25 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: Flo Football

Flo Football Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Miners.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

New Mexico State and UTEP both have two wins in their last four games.