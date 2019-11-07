How to watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Air Force (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 2-7; Air Force 7-2

What to Know

Air Force has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Saturday. Air Force and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 2 p.m. ET at Dreamstyle Stadium. Air Force is cruising in on a four-game winning streak while New Mexico is stumbling in off of six consecutive losses.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Falcons beat Army 17-13 on Saturday. Air Force's FB Timothy Jackson was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 155 yards and one TD on 20 carries.

Meanwhile, New Mexico might have drawn first blood against Nevada, but it was Nevada who got the last laugh. New Mexico took a 21-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nevada. RB Ahmari Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 80 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

Air Force's win lifted them to 7-2 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos are stumbling into the contest with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 340.4 on average. But the Falcons are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 108.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

New Mexico have won three out of their last four games against Air Force.