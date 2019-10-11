How to watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Colorado State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 2-3-0; Colorado State 1-5-0

What to Know

New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.6 goals per game. New Mexico and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Lobos lost both of their matches to Colorado State last season, on scores of 27-24 and 20-18, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Lobos and San Jose State, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. New Mexico came up short against San Jose State last week, falling 32-21. New Mexico got a solid performance out of QB Sheriron Jones, who picked up 104 yards on the ground on 11 carries and threw two passing touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Colorado State was the 63-31 winner over San Diego State when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. Colorado State fell to San Diego State 24-10. Colorado State can't seem to catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico are stumbling into the contest with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 386 on average. Colorado State has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 23 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Lobos.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last five years.

Oct 13, 2018 - Colorado State 20 vs. New Mexico 18

Oct 20, 2017 - Colorado State 27 vs. New Mexico 24

Nov 19, 2016 - Colorado State 49 vs. New Mexico 31

Nov 21, 2015 - Colorado State 28 vs. New Mexico 21

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 60 degrees.