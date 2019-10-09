How to watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch New Mexico vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. Colorado State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 2-3-0; Colorado State 1-5-0
What to Know
New Mexico is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.6 points per game. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as New Mexico and Colorado State will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Lobos have not won a single game against Colorado State in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks between the Lobos and San Jose State, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Last week, the Lobos came up short against San Jose State last Friday, falling 32-21. QB Sheriron Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 104 yards on the ground on 11 carries and threw two TDs.
Meanwhile, Colorado State was the 63-31 winner over San Diego State when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. Colorado State took a 24-10 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State. Colorado State can't seem to catch a break and have now endured four losses in a row.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 386 on average. Colorado State has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 23 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Colorado State have won all of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Colorado State 20 vs. New Mexico 18
- Oct 20, 2017 - Colorado State 27 vs. New Mexico 24
- Nov 19, 2016 - Colorado State 49 vs. New Mexico 31
- Nov 21, 2015 - Colorado State 28 vs. New Mexico 21
