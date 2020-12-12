Who's Playing

Fresno State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Fresno State 3-2; New Mexico 1-5

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs and the New Mexico Lobos are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Sam Boyd Stadium. New Mexico will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Fresno State came up short against the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, falling 37-26. Fresno State's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Jake Haener, who passed for two TDs and 485 yards on 65 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, New Mexico won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Wyoming Cowboys 17-16. New Mexico can attribute much of their success to RB Bobby Cole, who picked up 131 yards on the ground on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Fresno State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs are now 3-2 while the Lobos sit at 1-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fresno State ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 357.6 on average. Less enviably, New Mexico is stumbling into the game with the 18th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 271.8 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for Fresno State's receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 12-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won both of the games they've played against New Mexico in the last six years.