How to watch New Mexico vs. Hawaii: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch New Mexico vs. Hawaii football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 2-5; Hawaii 4-3
What to Know
Hawaii is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36 points per game. Hawaii and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
The Rainbow Warriors have to be hurting after a devastating 56-26 defeat at the hands of Air Force last week. Hawaii's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Cole McDonald, who passed for 404 yards and three TDs on 52 attempts. McDonald's 59-yard touchdown toss to in the made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. McDonald has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for New Mexico, and their matchup last week only extended their streak of losses to four. They fell to Wyoming 23-10. The Lobos haven't found any success against Wyoming since Nov. 26 of 2016, this defeat making it three in a row.
Hawaii is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.63
Odds
The Rainbow Warriors are a big 10-point favorite against the Lobos.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 70
-
