How to watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 1-1-0; New Mexico State 0-3-0

What to Know

New Mexico will be playing in front of their home fans against New Mexico State at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

New Mexico took a serious blow against Notre Dame last week, falling 14-66. New Mexico's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Carroll, who rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown on 6 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New Mexico State, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-31 punch to the gut against San Diego State. New Mexico State's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The Lobos are stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 574.50 on average. The Aggies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: AT&T Sportsnet

AT&T Sportsnet Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Aggies.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

New Mexico and New Mexico State both have two wins in their last four games.