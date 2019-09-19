How to watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch New Mexico vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 1-1-0; New Mexico State 0-3-0
What to Know
New Mexico will be playing in front of their home fans against New Mexico State at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
New Mexico took a serious blow against Notre Dame last week, falling 14-66. New Mexico's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryson Carroll, who rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown on 6 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New Mexico State, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-31 punch to the gut against San Diego State. New Mexico State's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.
These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. The Lobos are stumbling into the contest with the most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 574.50 on average. The Aggies have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lobos are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
New Mexico and New Mexico State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 15, 2018 - New Mexico State 25 vs. New Mexico 42
- Sep 09, 2017 - New Mexico 28 vs. New Mexico State 30
- Sep 10, 2016 - New Mexico State 32 vs. New Mexico 31
- Oct 03, 2015 - New Mexico 38 vs. New Mexico State 29
