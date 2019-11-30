How to watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New Mexico (home) vs. Utah State (away)

Current Records: New Mexico 2-9; Utah State 6-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37.09 points per matchup. New Mexico and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Lobos last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 44-22 defeat to the Air Force Falcons. New Mexico's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Trae Hall, who picked up 33 yards on the ground on four carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 56-21, which was the final score in Utah State's tilt against the Boise State Broncos. One thing holding Utah State back was the mediocre play of QB Jordan Love, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Mexico is stumbling into the contest with the 19th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 13 on the season. Utah State have had an even harder time: they are sixth worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.63

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Lobos.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

New Mexico and Utah State both have two wins in their last four games.