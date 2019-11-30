How to watch New Mexico vs. Utah State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch New Mexico vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
New Mexico (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: New Mexico 2-9; Utah State 6-5
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos need to shore up a defense that is allowing 37.09 points per matchup. New Mexico and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium. New Mexico staggers in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Lobos last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 44-22 defeat to the Air Force Falcons. New Mexico's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Trae Hall, who picked up 33 yards on the ground on four carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 56-21, which was the final score in Utah State's tilt against the Boise State Broncos. One thing holding Utah State back was the mediocre play of QB Jordan Love, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Mexico is stumbling into the contest with the 19th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 13 on the season. Utah State have had an even harder time: they are sixth worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.63
Odds
The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Lobos.
Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Mexico and Utah State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah State 61 vs. New Mexico 19
- Nov 04, 2017 - Utah State 24 vs. New Mexico 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - New Mexico 24 vs. Utah State 21
- Nov 07, 2015 - New Mexico 14 vs. Utah State 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota pick live stream
There's a lot more than Paul Bunyan's Axe on the line
-
Alabama vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Iron Bowl will go a long way toward determining Alabama's CFP fate
-
College football expert picks, Week 14
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Ohio St. vs. Michigan pick, live stream
For many, it's the only game that matters this week and all season
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, lines
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Memphis forces AAC title game rematch with Cincy
Memphis and Cincinnati will meet again next Saturday in the Liberty Bowl to determine the AAC...
-
Arkansas vs. Missouri score, live updates
Missouri continues to dominant the Battle Line Rivalry with its fourth consecutive win over...
-
Syracuse vs. Wake Forest live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Syracuse vs. Wake Forest football game