Campbell Fighting Camels @ North Carolina Tar Heels

Current Records: Campbell 4-4, North Carolina 6-2

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

The North Carolina Tar Heels will be playing at home against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored North Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to Georgia Tech 46-42. North Carolina got off to an early lead (up 14 with 4:30 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the defeat, North Carolina had strong showings from Drake Maye, who threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 12.4 yards per attempt, and Omarion Hampton, who rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Hampton hasn't dropped below 100 rushing yards for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Campbell managed to keep up with Richmond until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: Campbell lost to Richmond, and Campbell lost bad. The score wound up at 44-13.

North Carolina's loss ended a seven-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 6-2. As for Campbell, their loss dropped their record down to 4-4.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as the two teams haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Tar Heels command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 4.5 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Fighting Camels struggle in that department as they've been even better at 4.6 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Saturday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup.