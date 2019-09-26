How to watch North Carolina vs. Clemson: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. No. 1 Clemson (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 2-2-0; Clemson 4-0-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, North Carolina will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. An ACC battle is on tap between North Carolina and Clemson at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 935 yards last week.

It was close but no cigar for the Tar Heels as they fell 34-31 to App. State last week. QB Sam Howell put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 323 yards and three touchdowns. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Howell this season.

Meanwhile, Clemson might be getting used to good results now that the team has four wins in a row. They were fully in charge, breezing past Charlotte 52-10. With that win, Clemson brought their scoring average up a tier to 42.25 ppg.

Clemson's victory lifted them to 4-0 while North Carolina's loss dropped them down to 2-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: North Carolina is sixth worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only 2 on the season. On the other hand, Clemson comes into the game boasting the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the league at 12. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27-point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.