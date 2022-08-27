Who's Playing
Florida A&M @ North Carolina
Last Season Records: North Carolina 6-7; Florida A&M 9-3
What to Know
The North Carolina Tar Heels will play against a Division II opponent, the Florida A&M Rattlers, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels struggled last season, ending up 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.