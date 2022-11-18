Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ No. 13 North Carolina

Current Records: Georgia Tech 4-6; North Carolina 9-1

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina Tar Heels are even-steven against one another since October of 2015 (3-3), but not for long. Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. UNC should still be riding high after a victory, while Georgia Tech will be looking to right the ship.

Georgia Tech has to be aching after a bruising 35-14 loss to the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week. A silver lining for Georgia Tech was the play of WR Nate McCollum, who caught eight passes for one TD and 101 yards.

Meanwhile, UNC squeaked by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons by less than a field goal, winning 36-34. The team ran away with 27 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. QB Drake Maye was a one-man wrecking crew for the Tar Heels, passing for three TDs and 448 yards on 49 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 71 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21-point spread they are up against. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-4 all in all.

Georgia Tech is now 4-6 while UNC sits at 9-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Tech enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 35th in the nation. But UNC ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 21-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina and Georgia Tech both have three wins in their last six games.