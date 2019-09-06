How to watch North Carolina vs. Miami (Fla.): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. Miami (Fla.) (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 1-0-0; Miami (Fla.) 0-1-0

Last Season Records: North Carolina 2-9-0; Miami (Fla.) 7-6-0;

What to Know

Miami (Fla.) has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against North Carolina on the road at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Hurricanes don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

Two weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Florida 20-24. A silver lining for the Hurricanes was the play of DeeJay Dallas, who rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between North Carolina and South Carolina, but the 62-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. North Carolina got past South Carolina with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 24-20. For North Carolina, this is just revenge for the 13-17 loss they suffered against South Carolina the last time they faced one another Sept. 3 of 2015.

North Carolina's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Miami (Fla.)'s defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hurricanes were the best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 135.6 on average. Less enviably, the Tar Heels ranked 20th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 218.8 on average. So...the North Carolina squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a solid 5 point favorite against the Tar Heels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 6 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

North Carolina and Miami (Fla.) both have two wins in their last four games.