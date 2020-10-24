Who's Playing

No. 23 NC State @ No. 14 North Carolina

Current Records: NC State 3-1; North Carolina 3-0

What to Know

The NC State Wolfpack and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET Oct. 24 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while UNC will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State had a touchdown and change to spare in a 31-20 win over the Duke Blue Devils last week. No one had a standout game offensively for NC State, but they got scores from TE Cary Angeline, QB Bailey Hockman, and WR Thayer Thomas.

NC State's defense was a presence, as it got past Duke's offensive line to sack QB Chase Brice four times for a loss of 28 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up one sack apiece.

Meanwhile, the Tar Heels were close but no cigar last week as they fell 31-28 to the Florida State Seminoles. UNC were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 31-7 at the end of the half), but they just didn't have quite enough oomph. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Javonte Williams, who rushed for one TD and 119 yards on 18 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Wolfpack have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.50 point spread they are up against. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

NC State's victory brought them up to 3-1 while UNC's loss pulled them down to 3-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: NC State ranks 19th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with nine on the season. As for UNC, they have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Wolfpack, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last five games against North Carolina.