Who's Playing

No. 2 Notre Dame @ No. 19 North Carolina

Current Records: Notre Dame 8-0; North Carolina 6-2

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The Tar Heels and Notre Dame will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Contestthese two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contestthese two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous.

Don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise UNC and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were playing football. UNC snuck past Wake Forest with a 59-53 win two weeks ago. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 45-31 deficit. QB Sam Howell went supernova for UNC as he passed for six TDs and 550 yards on 45 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Howell's 75-yard touchdown toss to WR Dazz Newsome in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish turned the game against the Boston College Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 557 yards to 357. Notre Dame came out on top against BC by a score of 45-31 two weeks ago. QB Ian Book was a one-man wrecking crew for Notre Dame, passing for three TDs and 283 yards on 27 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 85 yards.

UNC is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped UNC to 6-2 and the Fighting Irish to 8-0. The Tar Heels have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 43.13 points per game. We'll see if Notre Dame can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a 5-point favorite against the Tar Heels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.