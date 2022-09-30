Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ North Carolina

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-2; North Carolina 3-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Virginia Tech Hokies will be on the road. Virginia Tech and the North Carolina Tar Heels will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Hokies might not have won anyway, but with 127 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They suffered a grim 33-10 defeat to the West Virginia Mountaineers. No one had a standout game offensively for Virginia Tech, but they got one touchdown from QB Grant Wells.

Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, falling 45-32. QB Drake Maye put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for five TDs and 301 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 36 yards on the ground. Maye's 80-yard touchdown toss to WR Antoine Green in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Virginia Tech is expected to lose this next one by 9. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Virginia Tech is now 2-2 while the Tar Heels sit at 3-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hokies rank fifth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season. But UNC enters the contest with 16 passing touchdowns, good for second best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 9-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last seven games against North Carolina.