Who's Playing

No. 19 Virginia Tech @ No. 8 North Carolina

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-0; North Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels are 1-4 against the Virginia Tech Hokies since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Tar Heels and Virginia Tech will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Kenan Memorial Stadium. If the matchup is anything like the Hokies' 43-41 win from their previous meeting October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, UNC beat the Boston College Eagles 26-22 last week. UNC can attribute much of their success to RB Javonte Williams, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Duke Blue Devils last week, winning 38-31. RB Khalil Herbert was a one-man wrecking crew for Virginia Tech, rushing for two TDs and 208 yards on 20 carries. Herbert's longest run was for 60 yards in the fourth quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Tar Heels and the Hokies clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a 3-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tar Heels slightly, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech have won four out of their last five games against North Carolina.