How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. Virginia (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 4-4; Virginia 5-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as North Carolina and Virginia will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Tar Heels sidestepped Duke for a 20-17 win. North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome looked sharp as he caught four passes for 103 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest last week, the Cavaliers were humbled. They came up short against Louisville, falling 28-21. The Cavaliers might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 27-3 win against Louisville when they last met September of last year.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with North Carolina going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3-1 against the spread.

The Tar Heels came up short against the Cavaliers when the two teams last met in October of last year, falling 31-21. Maybe North Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

North Carolina and Virginia both have two wins in their last four games.

  • Oct 27, 2018 - Virginia 31 vs. North Carolina 21
  • Oct 14, 2017 - Virginia 20 vs. North Carolina 14
  • Oct 22, 2016 - North Carolina 35 vs. Virginia 14
  • Oct 24, 2015 - North Carolina 26 vs. Virginia 13

