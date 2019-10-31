How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

North Carolina (home) vs. Virginia (away)

Current Records: North Carolina 4-4; Virginia 5-3

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as North Carolina and Virginia will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Saturday the Tar Heels sidestepped Duke for a 20-17 win. North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome looked sharp as he caught four passes for 103 yards and one TD.

Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest last week, the Cavaliers were humbled. They came up short against Louisville, falling 28-21. The Cavaliers might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 27-3 win against Louisville when they last met September of last year.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with North Carolina going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3-1 against the spread.

The Tar Heels came up short against the Cavaliers when the two teams last met in October of last year, falling 31-21. Maybe North Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

North Carolina and Virginia both have two wins in their last four games.