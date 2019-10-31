How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
North Carolina (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Current Records: North Carolina 4-4; Virginia 5-3
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as North Carolina and Virginia will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium. North Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Virginia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but on Saturday the Tar Heels sidestepped Duke for a 20-17 win. North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome looked sharp as he caught four passes for 103 yards and one TD.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their contest last week, the Cavaliers were humbled. They came up short against Louisville, falling 28-21. The Cavaliers might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 27-3 win against Louisville when they last met September of last year.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with North Carolina going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3-1 against the spread.
The Tar Heels came up short against the Cavaliers when the two teams last met in October of last year, falling 31-21. Maybe North Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium -- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
North Carolina and Virginia both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Virginia 31 vs. North Carolina 21
- Oct 14, 2017 - Virginia 20 vs. North Carolina 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - North Carolina 35 vs. Virginia 14
- Oct 24, 2015 - North Carolina 26 vs. Virginia 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game