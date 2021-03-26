The FCS season continues this weekend with one of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Conference in action.

North Dakota State has gotten off to a 5-1 start and is coming off a 34-14 win over in-state rival North Dakota last week. In the victory, the Bison ripped off 320 rushing yards and Hunter Luepke rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, wide receiver Christian Watson caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zeb Norland.

Meanwhile, South Dakota enters the contest with a 1-3 record and has lost its last three games. Most recently, South Dakota lost 28-10 at the hands of Youngstown State. The Coyotes accumulated just 226 yards of total offense and averaged just 0.5 yards-per-carry on the ground. Quarterback Carson made up the majority of the offense as he threw for 214 yards and Travis Theis added a one-yard touchdown run late in the game.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game.

North Dakota State at South Dakota