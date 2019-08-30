How to watch North Texas vs. Abil Christian: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch North Texas vs. Abilene Christian football game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. Abil Christian (away)
Last Season Records: North Texas 9-4-0; Abil Christian 6-5-0;
What to Know
Abil Christian and North Texas are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. While Abil Christian was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 6-5. Meanwhile, after a 9-4 record last year and an appearance in the New Mexico Bowl, North Texas is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Abil Christian was 30th in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 439.3 on average. North Texas displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 12th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the season with 306.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.38
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
