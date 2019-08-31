How to watch North Texas vs. Abil Christian: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch North Texas vs. Abilene Christian football game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. Abil Christian (away)
Last Season Records: North Texas 9-4-0; Abil Christian 6-5-0;
What to Know
Abil Christian and North Texas will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Apogee Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Abil Christian was on the positive side of .500 (6-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, North Texas finished a solid 9-3 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 13-52 loss to Utah St. in the New Mexico Bowl.
A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Abil Christian was 30th in the nation in yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 439.3 on average. North Texas displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked 12th in the nation in passing yards per game, closing the year with 306.80 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Abil Christian will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $24.38
Odds
The Mean Green are a big 23 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 87 degrees.
