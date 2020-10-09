Who's Playing

Charlotte @ North Texas

Current Records: Charlotte 0-2; North Texas 1-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the North Texas Mean Green at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 10 at Apogee Stadium. The 49ers won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Charlotte didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 21-17 to the Florida Atlantic Owls last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Charlotte, but they got scores from WR Cameron Dollar and RB Tre Harbison III.

Meanwhile, North Texas came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week, falling 41-31. Despite their loss, North Texas got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Deonte Simpson, who caught five passes for one TD and 113 yards, was the best among equals.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Charlotte going off at just a 3-point favorite. They hadn't treated fans wells this season, but they at least enjoy a 2-0-1 record against the spread.

The losses put the 49ers at 0-2 and the Mean Green at 1-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte comes into the matchup boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game per game in the nation at 151. But North Texas ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 335 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a 3-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.