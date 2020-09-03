Who's Playing
Houston Baptist @ North Texas
Last Season Records: North Texas 4-8; Houston Baptist 5-7
What to Know
The Houston Baptist Huskies and the North Texas Mean Green are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Houston Baptist struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for North Texas (4-8), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.