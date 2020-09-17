Who's Playing

SMU @ North Texas

Current Records: SMU 1-0; North Texas 1-0

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are 4-1 against the North Texas Mean Green since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. SMU will take on North Texas at 6 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium after a week off. The Mustangs won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14-point advantage in the spread.

SMU had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 31-24 win over the Texas State Bobcats last week. SMU got to their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was RB TJ McDaniel out in front rushing for one TD and 130 yards on 27 carries.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts why North Texas was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Houston Baptist Huskies with a sharp 57-31 win. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Mean Green had established a 43-17 advantage. QB Jason Bean and RB Oscar Adaway III were among the main playmakers for North Texas as the former passed for three TDs and 217 yards on 18 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 48 yards and the latter rushed for two TDs and 118 yards on five carries. Bean's longest connection was to WR Greg White for 44 yards in the third quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With a combined 1,262 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 14-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

SMU have won four out of their last five games against North Texas.