Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ North Texas

Current Records: Southern Miss 0-3; North Texas 1-1

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. It will be a battle of North versus South on Saturday as the Southern Miss Golden Eagles square off against the Mean Greens at Apogee Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The evening started off rough for North Texas last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 65-35 walloping at the SMU Mustangs' hands. North Texas was surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. QB Austin Aune put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 276 yards on 25 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Aune's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Deonte Simpson in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles scored first but ultimately less than the Tulane Green Wave in their contest on Saturday. Southern Miss took a serious blow against Tulane, falling 66-24. Southern Miss was down 52-24 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Southern Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Jason Brownlee, who caught three passes for one TD and 110 yards. Jack Abraham's 88-yard touchdown toss to Brownlee in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

The Mean Greens are now 1-1 while the Golden Eagles sit at 0-3. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Texas comes into the matchup boasting the fifth most yards per game per game in the nation at 619. Southern Miss has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with five passing touchdowns, good for 15th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: STADIUM

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won three out of their last five games against Southern Miss.