How to watch North Texas vs. UTEP: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch North Texas vs. UTEP football game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. UTEP (away)
Current Records: North Texas 3-5; UTEP 1-6
What to Know
North Texas won both of their matches against UTEP last season (45-10 and 27-24) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. North Texas and UTEP will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
North Texas suffered a bitter loss on Saturday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against Charlotte. North Texas and Charlotte were almost perfectly matched up, but North Texas suffered an agonizing 39-38 defeat. QB Mason Fine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 394 yards and five TDs on 38 attempts. Fine's 64-yard touchdown toss to in the made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Not surprisingly, Fine's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, UTEP's rough patch got a bit rougher after their sixth loss in a row. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-21 walloping at Louisiana Tech's hands. The Miners were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28-7.
The Mean Green are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Mean Green are a big 23-point favorite against the Miners.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
North Texas and UTEP both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - North Texas 27 vs. UTEP 24
- Nov 11, 2017 - North Texas 45 vs. UTEP 10
- Nov 26, 2016 - UTEP 52 vs. North Texas 24
- Nov 28, 2015 - UTEP 20 vs. North Texas 17
