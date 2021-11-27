Who's Playing

No. 22 UTSA @ North Texas

Current Records: UTSA 11-0; North Texas 5-6

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 8.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. North Texas and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET at Apogee Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Mean Green ran circles around the FIU Panthers last week, and the extra yardage (602 yards vs. 238 yards) paid off. North Texas claimed a resounding 49-7 win over FIU on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35 to nothing. North Texas relied on the efforts of QB Austin Aune, who passed for two TDs and 219 yards on 13 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB DeAndre Torrey, who rushed for two TDs and 109 yards on 18 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Aune's 55-yard TD bomb to WR Roderic Burns in the second quarter.

North Texas' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Panthers' offensive line to sack QB Max Bortenschlager four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

Meanwhile, things were close when UTSA and the UAB Blazers clashed last week, but the Roadrunners ultimately edged out the opposition 34-31. UTSA's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Zakhari Franklin, who caught six passes for two TDs and 97 yards, and QB Frank Harris, who passed for three TDs and 323 yards on 36 attempts. Harris' 54-yard touchdown toss to Franklin in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected ten points for UTSA. K Hunter Duplessis booted in two field goals, the longest a 51-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the matchup.

The wins brought North Texas up to 5-6 and UTSA to 11-0. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mean Green are 214th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season. The Roadrunners have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 204th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 20 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas

Apogee Stadium -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Roadrunners are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won four out of their last six games against UTSA.