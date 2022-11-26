Who's Playing

Akron @ Northern Illinois

Current Records: Akron 1-9; Northern Illinois 3-8

What to Know

This Saturday, the Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.7 points per contest. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Northern Illinois Huskies at 1:30 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Three weeks ago, Akron was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Eastern Michigan Eagles 34-28. The losing side was boosted by RB Cam Wiley, who rushed for three TDs and 144 yards on 18 carries. This was the first time Wiley has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Wiley's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, NIU didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 29-23 to the Miami (OH) RedHawks last Wednesday. Northern Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Antario Brown, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- an 86-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

The Zips have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Akron, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Akron was pulverized by NIU 49 to nothing when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can Akron avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN3.com

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.85

Odds

The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Illinois won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Akron.