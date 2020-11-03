Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Northern Illinois

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls are 0-4 against the Northern Illinois Huskies since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Buffalo was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NIU (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Illinois have won all of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last six years.