Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Northern Illinois
What to Know
The Buffalo Bulls are 0-4 against the Northern Illinois Huskies since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. Buffalo was on the positive side of.500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for NIU (5-7), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Northern Illinois have won all of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last six years.
- Nov 30, 2018 - Northern Illinois 30 vs. Buffalo 29
- Oct 14, 2017 - Northern Illinois 14 vs. Buffalo 13
- Oct 22, 2016 - Northern Illinois 44 vs. Buffalo 7
- Nov 11, 2015 - Northern Illinois 41 vs. Buffalo 30