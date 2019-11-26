How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Northern Illinois (home) vs. Western Michigan (away)
Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-7; Western Michigan 7-4
What to Know
The Western Michigan Broncos have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 7 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Broncos are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but WMU ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ohio Bobcats, sneaking past 37-34. QB Jon Wassink and WR Skyy Moore were among the main playmakers for WMU as the former passed for 322 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts and the latter caught four passes for 162 yards and punched in one rushing TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Wassink's 61-yard TD bomb to Moore in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, NIU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-17 punch to the gut against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. NIU was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
WMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.
Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 4-7. We'll see if the Broncos can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Broncos are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 20, 2018 - Western Michigan 28 vs. Northern Illinois 21
- Nov 15, 2017 - Northern Illinois 35 vs. Western Michigan 31
- Oct 08, 2016 - Western Michigan 45 vs. Northern Illinois 30
- Nov 18, 2015 - Northern Illinois 27 vs. Western Michigan 19
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
CFP Rankings prediction: OU, Utah close
Jerry Palm provides his prediction for how 2019's fourth CFP Rankings will look on Tuesday...
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, bets, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Western Michigan vs. NIU odds, top sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan...
-
Ohio vs. Akron odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Tuesday's Akron vs. Ohio game 10,000 times.
-
New Mexico, Davie to part ways
Davie has been the head coach of the Lobos since 2012
-
Bama favored over UGA for No. 4 CFP slot
The CBS Sports computer model projects the Tide to eventually slide into the No. 4 spot
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Hawaii vs. San Diego State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Hawaii vs. San Diego State football game