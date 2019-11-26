How to watch Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Northern Illinois (home) vs. Western Michigan (away)

Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-7; Western Michigan 7-4

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Northern Illinois Huskies at 7 p.m. ET at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Broncos are currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but WMU ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ohio Bobcats, sneaking past 37-34. QB Jon Wassink and WR Skyy Moore were among the main playmakers for WMU as the former passed for 322 yards and three TDs on 34 attempts and the latter caught four passes for 162 yards and punched in one rushing TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Wassink's 61-yard TD bomb to Moore in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, NIU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-17 punch to the gut against the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. NIU was down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

WMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped them down to 4-7. We'll see if the Broncos can repeat their recent success or if the Huskies bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium -- DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Broncos are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Huskies.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Northern Illinois and Western Michigan both have two wins in their last four games.