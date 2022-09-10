Who's Playing

Duke @ Northwestern

Current Records: Duke 1-0; Northwestern 1-0

Last Season Records: Northwestern 3-9; Duke 3-9

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats haven't won a game against the Duke Blue Devils since Sept. 17 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Wildcats' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Duke at noon ET at Ryan Field. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,027 yards two weeks ago.

Northwestern came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers two weeks ago, sneaking past 31-28.

Meanwhile, Duke got themselves on the board against the Temple Owls last Friday, but Temple never followed suit. Duke was the clear victor by a 30 to nothing margin over the Owls. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Duke QB Riley Leonard was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 328 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 64 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 12 points for the Blue Devils. K Charlie Ham delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Wildcats and Duke clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

Duke have won three out of their last five games against Northwestern.