How to watch Northwestern vs. Purdue: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. Purdue (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 1-7; Purdue 3-6
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Purdue Boilermakers at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
The night started off rough for Northwestern last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-3 walloping at Indiana's hands. The Wildcats were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.
Meanwhile, Purdue didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. No one put up better numbers for Purdue than RB King Doerue, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 71 yards and one TD on 15 carries. The winning play came on a nine-yard rush from WR David Bell with only 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Purdue's victory lifted them to 3-6 while Northwestern's loss dropped them down to 1-7. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Northwestern is stumbling into the matchup with the fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only eight on the season. The Boilermakers have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 77.1 on average. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 1-point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Purdue in the last five years.
- Aug 30, 2018 - Northwestern 31 vs. Purdue 27
- Nov 11, 2017 - Northwestern 23 vs. Purdue 13
- Nov 12, 2016 - Northwestern 45 vs. Purdue 17
- Nov 14, 2015 - Northwestern 21 vs. Purdue 14
