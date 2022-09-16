Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Northwestern

Current Records: Southern Illinois 0-2; Northwestern 1-1

What to Know

It will be a battle of North versus South on Saturday as the Northwestern Wildcats square off against the Southern Illinois Salukis at Ryan Field at noon ET.

Northwestern came up short against the Duke Blue Devils last week, falling 31-23. Despite the loss, the Wildcats got a solid performance out of RB Evan Hull, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 14 passes for one TD and 213 yards.

Meanwhile, SIU was close but no cigar last week as they fell 34-31 to the SE Missouri St. Indians.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.