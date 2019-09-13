How to watch Northwestern vs. UNLV: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Northwestern vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Northwestern (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Northwestern 0-1-0; UNLV 1-1-0
What to Know
Northwestern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing in front of their home fans against UNLV at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory.
The Wildcats had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Stanford 7-17. Northwestern was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Stanford apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2015.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, UNLV was humbled last week. They suffered a grim 17-43 defeat to Arkansas State. The result was an unpleasant reminder to UNLV of the 20-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 22 of last year.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.