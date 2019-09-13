How to watch Northwestern vs. UNLV: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Northwestern (home) vs. UNLV (away)

Current Records: Northwestern 0-1-0; UNLV 1-1-0

What to Know

Northwestern has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing in front of their home fans against UNLV at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory.

The Wildcats had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Stanford 7-17. Northwestern was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Stanford apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2015.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game two weeks ago, UNLV was humbled last week. They suffered a grim 17-43 defeat to Arkansas State. The result was an unpleasant reminder to UNLV of the 20-27 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 22 of last year.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.