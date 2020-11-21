Who's Playing

No. 10 Wisconsin @ No. 19 Northwestern

Current Records: Wisconsin 2-0; Northwestern 4-0

What to Know

The Northwestern Wildcats are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ryan Field. Northwestern is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

Northwestern beat the Purdue Boilermakers 27-20 last week. WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman was the offensive standout of the game for Northwestern, catching eight passes for three TDs and 86 yards.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 249 more yards than your opponent like Wisconsin did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Michigan Wolverines on the road to the tune of 49-11. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Wisconsin had established a 35-11 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Nakia Watson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and RB Jalen Berger, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The wins brought the Wildcats up to 4-0 and the Badgers to 2-0. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northwestern comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at two. As for Wisconsin, they enter the contest with only one touchdown allowed, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field -- Evanston, Illinois TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Badgers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Wisconsin have won three out of their last five games against Northwestern.