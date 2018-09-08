How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ball State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch the UND vs. Ball State football game
Who's Playing
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (home) vs. Ball State Cardinals (away)
Last season records: Notre Dame 10-3; Ball St. 2-10
What to Know
On Saturday Notre Dame take on Ball St. at 3:30 PM. The match looks promising for Notre Dame, who are favored by a full 34.5 points.
Notre Dame took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top against Michigan with a 24-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, Ball St. simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat Central Conn. St. 42-6.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Ball St. and Notre Dame clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2:30 PM EST
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Fighting Irish are a big 34.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.
Last season, Notre Dame were 8-5-0 against the spread. As for Ball St., they were 4-7-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIberty punter ejected for targeting
This wasn't targeting as much as it was torpedoing by the Liberty punter
-
South Carolina vs. Georgia odds, picks
Stephen Oh is 7-0 on South Carolina games and just locked in a pick for Saturday
-
College football picks: Week 2 top games
A closer look at the top six games on the Saturday slate in Week 2 of the 2018 college football...
-
Week 2: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 2 all Saturday long
-
Oklahoma vs. UCLA odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer is on a 6-1 run and has simulated Oklahoma-UCLA 10,000 time...
-
Saturday viewer's guide for Week 2
Clemson at Texas A&M and USC at Stanford headline a busy Week 2 in college football