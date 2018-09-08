How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ball State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (home) vs. Ball State Cardinals (away)

Last season records: Notre Dame 10-3; Ball St. 2-10

What to Know

On Saturday Notre Dame take on Ball St. at 3:30 PM. The match looks promising for Notre Dame, who are favored by a full 34.5 points.

Notre Dame took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top against Michigan with a 24-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Ball St. simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat Central Conn. St. 42-6.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Ball St. and Notre Dame clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 PM EST

Saturday at 2:30 PM EST Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Fighting Irish are a big 34.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Last season, Notre Dame were 8-5-0 against the spread. As for Ball St., they were 4-7-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.