Who's Playing

California @ No. 5 Notre Dame

Current Records: California 2-0; Notre Dame 0-2

What to Know

The California Golden Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. California have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12-point spread they are up against.

The Golden Bears didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the UNLV Rebels last week, but they still walked away with a 20-14 victory. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Among those leading the charge for California was RB Jaydn Ott, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Marshall Thundering Herd 26-21. Notre Dame's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Michael Mayer, who caught eight passes for one TD and 103 yards. Mayer's performance made up for a slower game against the Ohio State Buckeyes two weeks ago.

California's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Notre Dame's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if California can repeat their recent success or if Notre Dame bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 12-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.